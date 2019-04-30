File Photo: IOL

The 2019 Financial Planning Institute of Southern Africa (FPI) Awards, which recognise excellence in the financial planning profession, are open for entry. FPI chairperson Ntai Phoofolo says: “We look forward to celebrating with all the winners, including the 2019 Financial Planner of Year, who will become the new FPI Ambassador.”

Eligible planners can enter in the following categories:

* Financial Planner of the Year Award. This, the most prestigious award in the industry, recognises the top Certified Financial Planner (CFP) for the year, who has demonstrated innovation, professionalism and commitment to clients.

* Harry Brews Award. This honours a remarkable individual who has served the FPI over a lifetime or who has made significant contributions to the financial planning profession.

* It Starts with Me Award. This recognises a planner who works tirelessly to promote the CFP certification.

* Top Candidate Award. This award goes to the top-performing candidate in the FPI’s CFP professional competency examination

* Diversity and Inclusion Award. This is open to anyone who is passionate about fostering diversity in the profession.

The closing date for entries and submissions is May 3.

For detailed descriptions of each category, eligibility requirements, and to download entry forms, visit www.fpi.co.za. For more information, call 011 470 6000 or email [email protected]

