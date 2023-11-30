5 Frugal Christmas Tips to help ensure yourself a Janu-no-worry

The festive season is here, and you might feel the pressure to splurge on jolly goodies and once-in-a-lifetime deals. However, it’s time to embrace a money-mindful approach by saying 'NO' to festive FOMO (fear of mission out) and ‘YES’ to invaluable experiences so that you pave the way for a worry-free January.

In this pursuit of a more mindful and financially sound holiday season, here are five frugal Christmas tips to help ensure yourself a Janu-no-worry:

Christmas Budget: Know your current money position and what your allocated spending amount for the December/Christmas period is (this includes the money that you can spend on gifts, celebrations, and things like travel expenses, for example). Keep track of your spending and make use of an ‘envelope’ or cash-only system to avoid racking up a big credit card balance. Don’t forget to also make use of some of the savings you have gathered via your reward programmes as this can lower your overall spending amount.

Gifts & Spoils: Reduce your number of Christmas gift buys this year and think thoughtfully about what you want to get or create. Homemade gifts are thrifty and special. You can also encourage the family to take on a ‘Secret Santa’ initiative (pulling a name out of a hat and spoiling one person within the spending limit). Or, what about sticking to a new ‘gifts for kids only’ rule instead? Don’t stress or stretch your pocket to impress, it will only give you the Janu-beyond worries.