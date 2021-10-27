71% of South African millennials and Gen Zs are worried about money

The 31st of October marks World Savings Day – a day dedicated to encouraging people around the world to save money. In the US, millennials and Gen Z are winning, with 60% being more financially confident and able to save more money, compared to pre-pandemic times. The same cannot be said by their millennial and Gen Z counterparts in South Africa. “A recent poll by Budget Insurance found that 71% of respondents born between 1981 and 2003 are not able to save more money than in pre-Covid times,” notes Susan Steward from Budget Insurance.

And while 58% of the US respondents have managed to create new savings goals because of changes in their spending habits, and save at least $1000 from the start of 2020 - South Africans simply have too much month left at the end of their money. “A tough economy and Covid-19’s undeniable impact has had a major effect on our ability to save. Smart changes, however, can pave the way for a moneywise future,” says Steward. Budget Insurance highlights some money habits you can adopt now: