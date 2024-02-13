Avoiding job scams and finding a job you love

As the working year unfolds alongside Valentine’s season, many South Africans are seeking a different kind of love – a fulfilling career, despite persistently high unemployment figures. Just like the dating world, the task of finding the perfect match can be challenging as scammers find new and sophisticated ways of taking advantage of job seekers.

The digital era has revolutionised job hunting, as more people turn to career portals and social media platforms such as LinkedIn. While the online job market offers unprecedented access to opportunities, including short-term side gigs and remote work, it also opens up avenues for cybercriminals to exploit eager job seekers. Given the number of unemployed South Africans is estimated at 7.8 million and with the cost of living continuously rising, many job seekers are desperate to find any work that could help make ends meet.

Being vigilant about potential red flags and having a strong grasp of digital security best practices is crucial at the very outset of the job search process – securing your online presence is as important as perfecting your CV. Ensuring your LinkedIn profile and other job-seeking platforms are fortified with strong privacy settings is the first line of defence against potential scams. This includes using strong, unique passwords and being mindful of the personal information that is displayed publicly.

A key aspect of a safe job hunt is recognising warning signs. According to the Skills Development Act, charging a job seeker a fee to be placed in a job is prohibited. Any upfront fees to be represented by a recruiter is also unlawful. There is a notable increase in the sophistication of job scams where deceptive tactics often involve replicating job descriptions from legitimate companies, utilising authentic company logos, and sometimes even posing as company recruiters or HR staff. In more elaborate schemes, scammers might create counterfeit websites and LinkedIn profiles, meticulously designed to mimic official company pages, with the aim of attracting unsuspecting job seekers.