Capfin celebrates the resourcefulness of Mzansi's 'Planmakers'

Capfin South Africa has launched a long-term brand repositioning campaign – ‘Planmakers’ – that celebrates the resourcefulness of its customers and South Africans in general. Genuine customer feedback is the heart and soul of the Capfin ‘Planmakers’ integrated campaign.

Capfin asked customers to share why they took up a personal loan with them in the past. Some of the insights gained that informed this campaign include: Our customers’ behaviour is centred around doing things, rather than not doing things. While some of our customers have more resources than others who are adept at making a little go a long way, a common theme is they act imaginatively and effectively through plan-making, whether it be in ambitious or difficult situations, or somewhere between the two. They aren’t simply making better use of resources at hand but use their smarts as a resource.

Our customers feel; more empowered in their daily lives, relaxed and confident as well as respected within their communities when they bring their smart plans to life. They have many plans up their sleeves to achieve what they intend to achieve and are grateful when they can rely on Capfin to back their plans if necessary.

Customers’ value Capfin’s backing because it helps them achieve their bigger plans to improve their daily lives in a multitude of ways. The success of their plan-making is attributed to Planmakers’ thinking smart, sometimes thinking quickly and other times making plans but always getting things done, all the while taking care of themselves and the people they care about; life partners, children, parents, family, friends, strangers in need etcetera. Our customers not only show up for themselves and others but appreciate and thank Capfin for showing up for them. We gain our customers’ trust when we put our trust in them. Our customers’ equate this to Capfin believing in them. Feeling inspired by our customers’ individual stories, Capfin – working with Superunion Africa, a division of Ogilvy South Africa – took the feedback and tried to do it justice, showing how customers find and use different ways to achieve their goals which distinguishes them from one another, simultaneously uniting them as Planmakers’.

The Here’s to the Planmakers’ campaign was kicked off with a TV advert and is supported by multi-lingual radio adverts, print and outdoor media as well as a full digital roll out. The TV advert shows a typical South African street, the kind of street that is found in many close-knit communities across our country, filled with all sorts of Planmakers, hard-working individuals, couples, parents, children, nurses, educators and so many more. As we pass through the street moving from one Planmaker’s home to the next, each Planmaker tells us how their plans were realised. ‘A plan for the future, a plan for the side hustle, a plan to back yourself, a plan to say I do to a happier tomorrow and a plan to get the wheels rolling again.’ Stories that demonstrate the smart ways our customers use their smarts to achieve more. The tagline is ‘Plan Smart. Think Capfin.’ because our customers plan smart and think Capfin when they need someone to back their plan, at the same time encouraging all Mzansi’s Planmakers’ who haven’t planned smart with Capfin before to consider Capfin when it’s time to make a plan. Planmakers who are making plans before 16th December 2021 and get a Capfin personal loan, could be 1 of 20 weekly winners to win R10, 000.

Apply online at Capfin, via SMS or visit any Pep or Ackermans store. Capfin tries to be everywhere so that Planmakers have the freedom to apply for a personal loan, anywhere and anytime. Capfin is constantly making plans to enhance its secure digital (online and mobile) and direct sales (retail and call centre) channels making our personal loans simple, affordable and accessible. The last two years of the pandemic is living proof of just how resourceful South Africans are, despite the many challenges we face, we remain invested in the present and hopeful about the future.