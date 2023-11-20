Financial angst detox to recover from the festive splurge

December is approaching like a freight train. While friends, family and festivities may already be part of the journey, there’s a way to manage the angst linked to empty pockets, fridges and fuel tanks so typical of this time of year. After all, a detox doesn’t just have to relate to our physical health. Try it out as part of a financial ‘course correction’, says

We've all experienced that JanuWorry moment of an empty bank account and that sinking feeling that payday is very far away. Typically, most people’s paycheques need to last six-weeks and cover myriad extra expenses, from presents and gatherings to travel and school supplies. Even those lucky enough to receive a ‘13th cheque’ may struggle. To avoid starting the new year with debt, it’s critical to manage money tightly, and ‘course correct’ following the festive ‘binge’.”

Getting the budget back on track following festive overspending takes discipline. It may be best to work with a trusted financial adviser to come up with a realistic plan.

Here are some tips to ‘course correct’ and stop the spend: