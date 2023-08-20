Financial sector shows progress in winning over consumers - report

South Africa enjoys a high rate of financial inclusion, and consumers are generally positive or neutral about its financial institutions, though investment, pension and insurance products remain poorly understood. Furthermore, when dealing with financial services providers, South Africans prefer face-to-face interaction and they dislike call centres.

These are some of the findings of the recently released South African Financial Customer Behaviour and Sentiment Study by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA). The study involved a survey of 1 200 respondents across all provinces and population groups, supported by FinScope 2021 and 2022 surveys, the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) Financial Literacy in South Africa Baseline Survey 2020, social media sentiment analysis based on the DataEQ database, and an analysis of complaints data from financial sector ombuds.