If you’re travelling over the Festive Season, make sure your financial affairs are in order

2020 marks the end of the UN Decade for Road Safety. South Africa joined other nations a decade ago as a part of the United Nations Decade of Action for Road Safety to reduce road fatalities and injuries by 50% by 2020 due to the fact that it is a major public health threat across the globe, claiming 1.3 million lives every year and injuring about 20 to 50 million people more. Unfortunately, little progress has been made and South Africa’s road death statistics are unacceptably high. The number or road deaths peak during the Festive Season. Earlier this year Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said, “The number of people who lose life and limb on our roads is alarming and the cost to the economy is in excess of R168 billion”. In spite of a sense of relief and excitement we all feel about the year coming to an end, we cannot ignore the fact that every year thousands of people tragically lose their lives over the Christmas holiday season. No one plans to lose their lives on the road to holiday, but in reality, we have little control over the actions of drunk or reckless drivers, unroadworthy vehicles, overloaded public transport, unsafe roads or bad weather.

“Many people use the December holiday period to make their way to visit their loved ones in different parts of the country or to go on well-deserved holidays to unwind. But most South African adults still don’t have a Will, which means people are neglecting to ensure that their financial orders are taken care of when they go away,” says CliqTech CEO, Zale Hechter.

Drawing up a Will does not have to be an emotionally charged decision. Like taking out insurance on your car when you go on holiday or putting an alarm system in your home before you go away; it is the sensible thing to do. Drawing up a Will, or ensuring yours is updated before you go away, should provide an additional level of comfort and peace of mind. There is nothing to lose from drawing up your Will.

With SmartWill, you can set up your will quickly and efficiently without anyone having to meet you in person. SmartWill is the safest and easiest way to make sure all your assets and beneficiaries are up to date if anything should happen to you. With a seamless web experience, it enables you to keep your documents updated all the time on one easy access platform. This is the peace of mind that makes holidays that much more enjoyable.

Here are some tips on how you can make sure your online Will is up to date before you travel:

Check if all your documents are up to date and that your family members are aware of where you have uploaded your Will and financial documents

If your financial, marriage or income status has changed during Covid-19, you should update your Will

If you have recently purchased a property, make sure it is on your Will

If you have made any changes recently on your Will, check if that has been successfully loaded on to www.smartwill.co.za

Make sure you have the correct detailed documents for your beneficiaries should anything happen to you

Lastly, make sure your contributions are also up to date

“Having a will isn’t only for those who can ‘afford’ it or who have an expansive estate with lots of assets to secure but rather is for, and should be made available to, every South African regardless of their background,” says Hechter.

PERSONAL FINANCE