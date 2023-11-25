Investec launches new trading app

Investec has announced that it has launched a new trading app for investors and traders called Clarity, which offers access to local and global markets. In a statement, the group said that backed by Investec’s trading and investing capabilities, Clarity is a new online platform that offers instant access to local and global markets – in rands or foreign currency (USD) – with a low minimum investment.

Clarity business head Tinus Rautenbach said: “We are launching Clarity for the South African investor who wants to build their investment portfolio in their way. These are digitally comfortable investors who want to control their destiny and invest on a global stage.” According to the company, users can instantly transfer rands into foreign currency (USD) and can earn interest on funds held in an overnight savings account. A digitally led in-app service model offers live chat functionality and self-service capabilities. Investec head for savings Rene Grobler said with trading and investment information, transparent pricing, and low fees, Clarity empowers investors looking to experience the freedom of investing on their terms.

“As Clarity is backed and endorsed by Investec, a trusted and respected financial institution, the independent investor can trade and invest across the globe with confidence.” Investec Bank Limited CEO Richard Wainwright said following the boom in self-directed investing during the pandemic, Investec identified a need to empower a new breed of retail investor who wanted to trade online and in real-time. “Clarity brings the independent investor to a place where they’ll have the best of Investec’s capabilities at the touch of a button. The platform opens up global markets to a generation of self-directed investors across South Africa.”