Jargon buster: financial phrases simplified

Just SA’s weekly jargon buster aims to give simple, plain English explanations for typical words and phrases used in the financial industry, in particular, words relating to guaranteed life annuities and living annuities. This week, we look at the letter: F

F Financial Also known as a financial planner, these are professionally qualified individuals who provide financial advice to meet clients' needs and objectives. In doing so they will offer the most suitable solution from the range of providers available to them. Financial Sector Conduct Authority Known as the FSCA, this is the regulator responsible for regulating advisory firms who are rendering financial advice and intermediary services. The FSCA replaced the Financial Services Board (est. in 2001) in 2018. It aims to foster fair and transparent financial markets, promoting confidence among investors while maintaining the stability of South Africa's financial sector. Source: Just Retirement SA, [email protected]. The jargon buster is intended for information purposes only. It should not be regarded as advice as defined in the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services Act 37 of 2002, or any form of advice in respect of the policy, retirement, tax, legal or other professional service whatsoever. You are encouraged to seek advice from an authorised financial adviser or to independently decide what financial product is appropriate for you based upon your own judgement and understanding of your financial needs.