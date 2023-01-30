Listen: Ruan Jooste interviews Martin Hesse on the Raging Bull Awards

Firstly, because I have my colleague and Editor Martin Hesse as my special guest today, which is the first time he has agreed to join me on our rather new podcast venture, which was launched in September last year, and secondly because we will be discussing Personal Finance’s flagship annual event the Raging Bull Awards, that will be returning to its former glory at the end of February.

I only joined Personal Finance in the latter part of last year, but Martin has been with the title since 2008, first as sub-editor, before he took over the role of editor in 2017. Sadly, he will be retiring this year, which is the third reason that makes today's show extra special.