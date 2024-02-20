Mastering effective tax-free savings in South Africa

Tax-free savings (TFSA) vehicles celebrate their ninth anniversary in the country this March. They’ve played a pivotal part in changing South Africans’ savings outcomes, gaining popularity as a powerful means of growing one’s money, without the burden of tax.

Here are critical considerations that investors should keep in mind when investing in a TFSA.

Mind the contribution limit: Annual contributions to your TFSA are capped at R36 000, while the total lifetime contribution may not exceed R500 000. The penalties for going over the limit are a hefty 40% of the amount exceeding the limit.

Your TFSA is not for a rainy day: Investors should not treat a TFSA like an emergency fund to dip into when life happens. The tax benefits of a TFSA are maximised when the account is held for a minimum of ten years, otherwise, the advantages may go unrealised. Rather, your TFSA should be part of your longer-term financial plan. By contributing regularly, your TFSA will grow, benefitting from the magic of compound interest and substantial tax savings over time. Remember, you cannot reinvest any money you withdraw at a later stage – any funds you invest count towards your lifetime limit.