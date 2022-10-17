Personal Finance Podcast Episode 5: Financial planning

It is the Financial Planning episode for the month of October, and we are discussing delays in winding up deceased estates, especially in lieu of the long delays at the Master of the High Court in South AFrica at the moment.

The role of the Master of the High Court is to serve the public in respect of deceased estates, liquidations, the registration of trusts, the appointment of trustees, curators and executors as well as the administration of the Guardian’s Fund.

The efficacy of the 14 masters’ offices across the country has a direct impact on the economy and the lives of those they serve.

However, the “capricious nature” of service delivery at these offices has proved a great disadvantage for widows, orphans and any other beneficiary or minor etc linked to that estate.