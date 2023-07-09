Planning points: The importance of having personal life insurance cover

Life is uncertain, and no one can predict what the future holds. That's why it's crucial to be prepared for any eventuality, especially when it comes to protecting yourself and your loved ones financially. One of the most effective ways to achieve this is by having appropriate types and levels of insurance cover. Life insurance provides a safety net for your family and helps ensure their financial security in the event of your death or disability. In this article, we will explore the importance of having personal life insurance cover, what factors one should consider, and the purpose of other related coverage like disability and income protection and dread disease cover.

Understanding the purpose and rationale of life insurance Life insurance is a contract between an individual and an insurance company that provides a sum of money, known as the death benefit, to the designated beneficiaries upon the insured's death. The primary purpose of life insurance is to provide financial protection to your loved ones after you're gone. The death benefit can be used to cover funeral expenses, pay off outstanding debts, replace lost income, fund education for children, or provide for any other financial needs your family may have. Moreover, life insurance can also serve as a tool for estate planning, allowing you to leave a financial legacy for your heirs. It can help preserve your wealth and ensure that your loved ones are well taken care of, even in your absence. Generally, life insurance proceeds will attract tax on your passing, which makes it necessary to acquire the assistance of a financial planner to help you determine how much coverage is required for you and then mitigate the tax impact so that your family’s needs are not compromised. Factors to consider when choosing life insurance When considering life insurance, several factors should be taken into account to ensure that you choose the most appropriate coverage for your needs. Here are some key factors to consider:

Coverage amount: Policy type: Monthly premiums: Riders and additional coverage: Disability and income protection In addition to life insurance, it's also important to consider disability and income protection. Disability insurance provides financial protection if you become unable to work due to an illness or injury. It replaces a portion of your income, ensuring that you can continue to meet your financial obligations and maintain your standard of living. Disability insurance is especially crucial for individuals who rely solely on their salary to support themselves and their families. Dread disease cover Dread disease cover, also known as critical illness insurance, is designed to provide a lump sum payment upon the diagnosis of a critical illness specified in the policy. This coverage is important because critical illnesses, such as cancer, heart disease, or stroke, can result in significant medical expenses and loss of income due to the inability to work. Dread disease cover can help alleviate the financial burden associated with these conditions, providing funds for medical treatments, rehabilitation, or supporting your family during your recovery period. Peace of mind and financial security Having personal life insurance cover, along with disability and income protection and dread disease cover, offers peace of mind and financial security for both you and your loved ones. It ensures that your family will be taken care of and can maintain their standard of living even in your absence or in the event of a critical illness or disability. By having these insurance coverages in place, you can focus on living your life to the fullest, knowing that you have a safety net to protect you and your loved ones from the financial hardships that may arise.

It is important to understand that life insurance is not an investment but rather a crucial risk mitigator. Unlike investments, life insurance policies do not aim to generate returns or grow your wealth over time. Instead, their primary purpose is to provide financial protection to your loved ones in the event of your death. Life insurance serves as a safety net, ensuring that your family is financially supported and able to maintain their standard of living even after you're gone. It should follow, therefore, that reviewing your insurance portfolio regularly to ensure that you still need the cover or that you are adequately insured is crucial. Personal life insurance cover is an essential component of financial planning. It provides financial security to your loved ones in the event of your death and can help preserve your wealth for future generations. When choosing life insurance, it's important to consider factors such as coverage amount, policy type, premiums, and any additional coverages or riders that may be beneficial to your specific situation. Additionally, considering disability and income protection, as well as dread disease cover, further enhances your overall financial protection. By prioritising personal insurance cover, you can gain peace of mind, knowing that you have taken steps to secure the financial well-being of yourself and your family. * Dube is a CFP® is a Director and Wealth Manager at Wealth Creed. She is the Financial Planning Institute of Southern Africa Planner of the Year 2022