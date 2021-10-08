PODCAST: What is financial planning?

Financial planning is financial advice at a professional level, practised by men and women with a postgraduate qualification in financial planning, who hold the internationally recognised Certified Financial Planner accreditation and are members of the Financial Planning Institute (FPI). To mark Financial Planning Week this week, Martin Hesse spoke to David Kop, executive director: relevance at the FPI, on what financial planning entails, how it differs from product-driven financial advice, and how to tell whether or not a financial adviser is acting in your best interests.