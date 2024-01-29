Point of view: 91% South Africans think that life with AI will look different in 5 years

Ninety-one percent of South Africans think that life with AI will look different five years from now, according to research released by search engine company Google. The research also further shows that search interest in AI increased by 370% over the past year.

The top searched questions included “what is artificial intelligence?” and “how to use AI”, while searches for “what is the current situation of AI” and “what is generative AI” increased by more than 5 000%. Google president of Europe, the Middle East and Africa Matt Brittin said: “It’s great to see people in South Africa showing such a keen interest in the potential of AI as a transformative technology. People across the world are benefiting from responsibly developed AI tools every day – but we must get this right. We’re committed to working boldly, responsibly, and together with governments across Europe to maximise the potential of AI, make sure everyone can benefit from it, and minimise its abuse.” The report said respondents from South Africa said AI was having an impact on the way the population accessed information (81%), learn (78%), and work (72%). 60% of South African respondents were excited about the possibilities of AI.

Asked where AI would probably have a positive impact in the next five years, South African respondents chose the accuracy of medical diagnoses and the effectiveness of the school curriculum (both 73%). Eighty-two percent felt AI would have a positive impact on their ability to understand complex topics, while 79% thought would benefit the way they learnt. South Africans felt that AI would benefit society as a whole (76%) and people liked them (69%). Sixty-three percent felt that South Africa would be able to harness the potential of AI over the next five years. Ninety-five percent felt that AI would change most jobs and industries over the next five years while 83% predicted that it would change the economy. "When asked which institutions they have confidence in to oversee the development of AI in the best interests of the public, South Africa favoured technology companies (90%) and academic institutions (85%) over the government (50%) and armed forces (61%).