The truth about money in the content creation game came to light, when social media content creator Primo Baloyi, shared insights into his financial journey, shedding light on the challenges and triumphs experienced along the way. As a rising star in the digital content creation realm, Baloyi unveiled that behind the glitz and glamour, "People think we either fake having money or we have an abundance of it, there never seems to be a middle ground," he said, debunking a misconception surrounding content creators' finances.

In the game of financial wellness, Baloyi's playbook is simple: Save, invest, repeat. "It's like defending a goal – you got to be on your toes," sharing his secret for staying ahead in an industry where the scoreboard can change instantly. Family and friends are Baloyi's financial superheroes. His mom, and close friend who's a savvy investor, taught him the ropes because that is something he is all in for. For Baloyi, investing isn't just about numbers; it's about empowerment. "I wish I knew more about savings and investments when I was younger," he said, reflecting on how financial literacy has levelled up his game. Baloyi's journey from the sidelines to the spotlight has been a wild ride. But amid the cheers and applause, there was a bit of a fumble when it came to budgeting early in his career. Budgeting, which was once an afterthought, now governs his every expenditure. "I've learned to balance my spending," he said, acknowledging the hidden costs behind the screen of content creation.

Yet, Baloyi's journey isn't just about survival; it's about thriving. Monetising his brand as a content creator was a strategic choice. Collaborations, sponsored content, and investments in equipment and attire play an integral part in making better money choices. Amid the chaos of an unpredictable career, Baloyi remains steadfast in pursuing financial security. Setting and prioritising goals isn't a luxury; it's a necessity. ‘“I must consider my present and future.” Chanting: "Save! Save! Save!" like a mantra, Baloyi says that with content creation, the cash flows is like a roller-coaster, so having a stash for rainy days is non-negotiable.