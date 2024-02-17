Quick reads for this week

Vodacom ranks as Top Employer in Africa Multinational telecoms giant, Vodacom reigns as the number 1 Top Employer in Africa, Unilever in second place, followed by Mondelez in third, according to the Top Employers Institute.

The Institute says that to become recognised as a Top Employer, companies must “be at the forefront of people practices”. “These organisations undergo a rigorous process to assess and validate their policies, and conditions adhere to or exceed industry best practices,” it said. According to the institute, the average score achieved per organisation determines the overall ranking for the continental programme.

"The average is determined by using the results from the countries with the four highest scores. These are calculated to represent an average organisational score which is used for ranking purposes," it said. The overall Top 20 Top Employers in South Africa starts with Vodacom Group (South Africa) Ltd in first position, followed by HCL Technologies SA and Unilever SA. "To distinctly summarise, these are the highest scoring companies that achieved a ranking continentally and in a specific African country," the institute said.

FSCA warns the public against Mr Lwando Daniel Jini and/or FXKing D Nasdaq Godly The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) has warned the public to be cautious when conducting financial services business with Mr Lwando Daniel Jini (Jini), who might also be operating under the alias ‘FXKing D Nasdaq Godly’ (FXKing). In a statement, the FSCA said it has come to its attention that Jini and/or FXKing offered to trade in forex on behalf of members of the public.

"It is noteworthy and of concern that Jini and/or FXKing promise unrealistic returns. Without commenting on the business of Jini and/or FXKing or its products and services, the FSCA points out that for a company to offer financial products or services in South Africa, it must be licensed by the FSCA and in some instances also by the Prudential Authority. "The FSCA can confirm that Jini and/or FXKing is not licensed or registered in terms of any legislation administered by the FSCA or the Prudential Authority," it said. Western Cape Government launches “Getting YOU to Work“ initiative

Premier of the Western Cape, Alan Winde, and Provincial Minister of Mobility, Ricardo Mackenzie, have officially launched the Western Cape Government’s “Getting YOU to Work” -- a pilot initiative offering jobseekers free travel to interviews using Golden Arrow Bus Services (GABS). According to the Western Cape Government, the jobseeker transport voucher is being piloted in partnership with the private sector, to remove transport barriers and enable access to job opportunities for unemployed jobseekers. "The free travel voucher is offered to interview candidates by registered employers," it said.