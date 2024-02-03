Quick reads for this week

Bolt launches Bolt Send same-day parcel delivery in Johannesburg Bolt has announced the launch of Bolt Send, same-day parcel delivery in Johannesburg North.

According to the e-hailing company, the new service enables customers to send forgotten items, gifts, or small parcels quickly using the Bolt app. "Customers can access the new service by tapping the small parcel icon in the app, similar to the options for scheduled rides. This service will be powered by a fleet of fuel-efficient Bajaj Qutes, providing a seamless and convenient solution for delivering parcels across Bolt's service areas across Johannesburg, accepting cash and card payments," it said. The group said whether sending or expecting a delivery, customers will benefit from simple pricing and live in-app tracking.

"Bolt plans to add more functionality to the category in the future, including parcel Preview, where the sender will need to upload a photo of the parcel when sending the item, and the driver will be able to see it before accepting the request," it said. (157) Prescient Launches Income Provider AMETF

Prescient Investment Management unveiled the Prescient Income Provider Feeder Actively Managed ETF (AMETF) on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange on January 30, catering to income-focused investors amidst concerns about the global economic slowdown and uncertainties. According to the group, income-focused investors, stockbrokers, and financial advisors have a new tool to consider when constructing portfolios following the listing of the Prescient Income Provider Feeder Actively Managed ETF (AMETF) on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) on December 8, 2023. The group said the fund was suitable for investors seeking stable real returns and aiming to maximise income via exposure to primarily the South African Money and Bond markets. The fund aims to return CPI + 3% per annum through a full interest rate cycle while providing stability by aiming never to lose capital over any rolling three-month period.

"Investors and financial advisors alike are going into 2024 with concerns around elevated interest rates, inflation, and concerns around a global economic slowdown impacting investments. Income-focused investments will be a key component for preserving and growing investor wealth," the company said. (176) FNB eBucks rewards programme adds SPAR to its list of retail lifestyle partners

FNB eBucks has announced a partnership with SPAR, one of the country’s leading food retailers. From February, FNB Private clients, Private Wealth and RMB Private Bank clients will earn up to 15% back in eBucks when they shop in-store at SPAR, SUPERSPAR, KWIKSPAR, and TOPS using their qualifying FNB or RMB Private Bank virtual cards. Sizwe Nxedlana, FNB Private Segment CEO, said, “The eBucks programme is central to the integrated value that we offer to our clients across FNB and RMB Private Bank. Through like-minded collaborations with partners such as SPAR, we are significantly scaling our unique ability to enable our clients to manage both their financial and lifestyle facets by using the power of our integrated platform. Our expanded lifestyle partner ecosystem makes it easier and convenient for our clients to stretch their wallets, especially during these challenging economic times.” (141)