Quick reads for this week

Old Mutual's NEXT176 partners with SC Ventures, to create a financial planning platform Old Mutual's NEXT176, a partnership and ventures hub, has announced a strategic partnership with complementary outfit SC Ventures, to create a financial planning platform.

SC Ventures is the international banking group Standard Chartered’s innovation, fintech investment, and ventures arm. The collaboration with NEXT176 will see an integration of the outfit’s 22seven, the successful South African budget aggregation and tracking app, with SC Ventures’ financial goals and wealth planning app, Autumn. “This is a significant milestone for 22seven and aligns with NEXT176’s aspiration of positively impacting a billion lives with a product that gives impactful insights into their financial lives across our key geographies on the African continent, and extending to south-east and the Middle East,” says Vuyo Mpako, Managing Director, NEXT176.

According to Old Mutual, the new platform resulting from this joint venture will be marketed across Africa and the Middle East and will offer comprehensive financial planning capabilities. (159) IRFA rebrands

The Institute of Retirement Funds Africa (IRFA) has unveiled its new brand identity. According to IRFA, The new logo, featuring a hand supporting the African continent, reflects its adoption of the "Better Together" philosophy. “The powerful imagery signifies IRFA's dedication to fostering collaboration and support within the retirement funds community and the broader African society,” it said.

Central to IRFA’s revamped branding and messaging is the concept of “GIG” (Growth, Inclusion, and Giving), a principle that underpins its vision and mission. This guiding philosophy reflects its commitment to driving growth through inclusion and contributing positively to the community. The imagery is subtly integrated into all branding materials, serving as a constant reminder of our core values, it said. “Our new logo is a bold assertion of our role in support of retirement funds and the communities they serve across the African continent,” stated Geraldine Fowler, president of IRFA. “It represents our unwavering commitment to collaborating and uniting the sector under the banner of ‘Better Together’, fostering a future where collective action and mutual support are the keystones of success.“ (179)