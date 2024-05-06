Quick reads for this week

TymeBank named SA’s top bank on Forbes list TYMEBANK has been recognised as South Africa’s top bank on the Forbes list of the world’s best banks for 2024.

According to Forbes, the annual rankings identify banks ‘’that have managed to maintain consumer trust and meet their clients’ financial needs in this economic climate“. TymeBank CEO and co-founder Coen Jonker said: “We are delighted and honoured to have received both local and international recognition as the number one bank in the country within such a short space of time. “Our goal is to lead the industry in terms of customer satisfaction within the next three years and this latest vote of confidence from our customers puts that goal firmly within our reach.”

The Forbes List was based on a survey of 49 000 individuals in 33 countries, conducted in partnership with market research firm Statista. Participants were asked to evaluate banks where they have had a savings account in the last three years or a bank they know through family or friends. Categories included customer service (wait times and helpfulness of employees), digital service (ease of using the website and app), and quality of financial advice. eBucks was voted the world’s Best Loyalty Programme in Financial Services.

First National Bank’s (FNB’s) eBucks rewards programme has been announced as the Best Loyalty Benefits in a Financial Product at the 2024 International Loyalty Awards. The awards recognise excellence and innovation among brands that go beyond expectations to create engaging loyalty programmes in their industry. Pieter Woodhatch, eBucks Rewards CEO, said, “We are honoured to receive this recognition once again as it confirms the value we are providing to our customers. eBucks is central to the integrated value we offer across FNB and RMB Private Bank and the way we shape behaviour to help customers better manage their money.