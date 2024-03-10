Quick reads for this week

FNB launches Estate Protector benefit to help settle customers’ deceased estate admin costs FNB has announced that it has launched its Estate Protector benefit to help customers cover costs associated with the administration of their deceased estate. The FNB Estate Protector benefit will be used to settle the customer’s Executor’s fees and any costs associated with the administration of one’s deceased estate.

According to FNB, in addition to covering the Executor’s fees, the Estate Protector benefit will cover fees such as Testamentary trust set-up fees, fees incurred in the conveyance of property from their beneficiaries, vehicle licensing and registration costs, valuation fees, professional and master of the high court fees, newspaper and government gazette notice costs as well as any other estate expenses excluding personal liability payments. Aneesa Razack, CEO of FNB Fiduciary says, “One common challenge that we continue to see with many of our customers is the lack of liquidity in their estate to cover any outstanding debt and admin related fees to wrap up their estate". (156)

The Competition Tribunal approved the merger of Devland Cash & Carry and Cambridge Foods. The Competition Tribunal has announced that it’s approved the merger whereby Devland Cash & Carry intends to acquire several grocery retail and wholesale stores that operate under the brand name “Cambridge Foods”. The Tribunal said it approved the transaction subject to employment-related conditions.

Devland is a fast-moving consumer goods, wholesaler/grocery retail enterprise that operates through grocery retail stores across various locations in South Africa. It provides general merchandise and food products in bulk to independent traders and commercial users throughout Southern Africa. According to the Tribunal, the target businesses comprise grocery retail and wholesale stores, which operate in various locations throughout the country. "The target businesses are ultimately owned by Massmart Holdings (Pty) Ltd," it said.

(116) 4 African banks achieve top spots in strongest banks Four African banks, Equity Bank (92.46), First National Bank (92.29), and Kenya Commercial Bank (91.47) have achieved positions among the top five strongest banks, according to Brand Finance's most valuable brand list.

According to Brand Finance, Capitec, with a score of 89.08, has claimed the seventh spot on the prestigious list. Brand Finance chairman and CEO David Haigh, said: "As the world’s top banking brands reach new heights, China's mega-banks continue to dominate at the top of the brand value ranking. Another key insight from our 2024 data is that local banks increasingly outshine their larger counterparts in brand strength. Dominant brands thrive in singular markets with limited competition, while banks expanding into multiple markets may successfully augment their brand value but risk diluting brand strength." (126)