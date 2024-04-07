Quick reads for this week

Ninety One Asset Manager remains the largest asset manager, Alexforbes Annual Retirement Fund Survey finds Ninety One Asset Managers remains the largest asset manager, with a 6% increase in assets, solidifying its position.

This information is contained in the June 2023 Alexforbes Annual Retirement Fund Survey. According to the survey, STANLIB AM retains second place with a 6% asset increase. Coronation moved to third place with an 8% increase in assets, surpassing SIM. “Alexforbes Investments ranks as the top multi-manager in South Africa, showcasing a diverse portfolio approach. Multi-manager assets continue to grow, with a shift from single to multi-manager portfolios over the years. In 2023, total AUM increased by 12% over 2022, with the top 10 managers collectively holding 62% of the total assets,” it said.

According to the survey, the asset management landscape in South Africa is witnessing a profound shift driven by the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). A survey of 24 asset managers sheds light on this transformation, revealing insights into adoption rates, benefits, challenges, and industry prospects. FSCA launches second phase of the Trustee Training Toolkit The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) has launched the second phase of the Trustee Training Toolkit (TTK), comprising the last eleven modules of the e-learning platform.

The introduction of these additional modules aims to enhance trustees' knowledge and skills, equipping them to fulfil their fiduciary duties more effectively and efficiently in the retirement funds in which they serve, it said. “You will all be aware of the significant role that retirement funds play in our economy. With over R5 trillion in assets under management, South Africa’s retirement funds industry ranks among the world’s largest and plays a pivotal role not only in our economy but also in numerous other emerging markets. “It is therefore imperative that retirement funds are well managed and that trustees have the necessary knowledge and skills to perform their fiduciary duties more effectively and efficiently. As the FSCA views trustees are integral to the success of the retirement funds industry, we believe that we must support trustees in their quest to develop the necessary knowledge and skills to fulfil their roles and responsibilities. This is why we developed and have now redeveloped the Trustee Toolkit,” says Astrid Ludin, Deputy Commissioner of the FSCA.