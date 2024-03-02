Independent Online
Raging Bull Awards: all the nominated funds

Published 10m ago

Share

It's that time of the year when the annual Raging Bull Awards will take place at CTICC, Cape Town on March 11.

The awards recognise the best actively managed unit trust funds on straight performance over three years and on risk-adjusted performance over five years to the end of 2023.

The awards include the top South African and offshore management companies.

The event is hosted by “Personal Finance”, and sponsors for this year’s award ceremony include the JSE. ProfileData supplies the data on which the awards are determined.

Below are all the funds nominated for either a Raging Bull Certificate or a Raging Bull Trophy for performance to the end of last year.

Here is the list of all the nominated funds domestic and offshore.

Straight performance over three years

10X Moderate Fund

Allan Gray Africa Bond Fund

Aylett Balanced Prescient Fund

BCI Flexible Fund

Blue Quadrant Worldwide Flexible Prescient Fund

Chiron Realfin Multi Asset Flexible Fund

Colourfield BCI Income Fund

Contrarius Global Equity Fund

Coronation Global Strategic USD Income Fund

Coronation Resources Fund

Coronation Smaller Companies Fund

Discovery Global Value Equity Feeder Fund

Dodge & Cox US Stock Fund

Fairtree Global Flexible Income Plus Fund

Fairtree Global Listed Real Estate Fund

Flagship IP Flexible Value Fund

Franklin India Fund

GraySwan SCI Moderate Fund of Funds

Investec BCI Dynamic Equity Fund

M&G Bond Fund

M&G Property Fund

Merchant West SCI Global Equity Feeder Fund

Merchant West SCI Stable P&G Fund

Nedgroup Investments Bravata Worldwide Flexible Fund

Nedgroup Investments Global Flexible Feeder Fund

Nedgroup Investments Mining & Resource Fund

Nedgroup Investments Property Fund

Ninety One Emerging Companies Fund

Ninety One Property Equity Fund

Oasis Crescent Global Property Equity Fund

Osmosis Resource Efficient European Equities Fund

Peregrine Global Real Estate Fund

Perspective Balanced Prescient Fund

Plexus Wealth BCI Property Fund

PMK Balanced Prescient Fund of Funds

Portfoliometrix BCI Dynamic Income Fund

PSG Balanced Fund

PSG Diversified Income Fund

PSG Equity Fund

PSG Flexible Fund

PSG Global Equity Feeder Fund

PSG Global Equity Sub-Fund

PSG Global Flexible Feeder Fund

PSG Investment Management Cautious Fund of Funds

PSG SA Equity Fund

PSG Stable Fund

Ranmore Global Equity Fund

Rozendal Global Prescient Feeder Fund

Saffron BCI Active Bond Fund

Sasfin BCI High Yield Fund

Schroder International Selection Fund All China Equity

SIIP India Opportunities Fund

Sanlam Investment Management Resources Fund

Sanlam Investment Management Small Cap Fund

STANLIB European Equity Fund

STANLIB Offshore America Fund

T Rowe Price European Equity Fund

Taquanta Stable Income FR Fund

Truffle SCI Income Plus Fund

VAM US Large Cap Growth Fund

Visio BCI Unconstrained Fixed Interest Fund

Risk-adjusted performance over five years

Absa Global Core Equity Feeder Fund

Absa Property Equity Fund

Allan Gray-Orbis Global Balanced Feeder Fund

Allan Gray-Orbis Global Optimal Fund of Funds

Amplify SCI Wealth Protector Fund

Aylett Balanced Prescient Fund

Bateleur Flexible Prescient Fund

BCI Flexible Fund

Blue Quadrant Worldwide Flexible Prescient Fund

Catalyst SCI Global Real Estate Feeder Fund

Centaur BCI Flexible Fund

Corion Prime Stable Fund

Coronation Global Capital Plus [ZAR] Feeder Fund

Coronation Global Capital Plus Fund

Denker SCI Balanced Fund

Fairtree ALBI Plus Prescient Fund

Fairtree Global Equity Prescient Feeder Fund

Fairtree Select Equity Prescient Fund

FG SCI Saturn Moderate Funds of Funds

Global Marathon IP Fund

GraySwan SCI Cautious Fund of Funds

Gryphon Global Equity Fund

Guinness Multi-Asset Balanced Fund

Harvard House BCI Property Fund

Investec BCI Dynamic Equity Fund

M&G Global Balanced Feeder Fund

Matrix SCI Stable Income Fund

Merchant West SCI Value Fund

Nedgroup Investments Bravata Worldwide Flexible Fund

Nedgroup Investments Core Global Feeder Fund

Nedgroup Investments Global Flexible Feeder Fund

Ninety One Global Multi-Asset Income Feeder Fund

Oakhaven Core Income FR Fund

Oasis Crescent International Property Equity Feeder Fund

Platinum Global Managed Fund

Plexus Wealth BCI Property Fund

Portfoliometrix BCI SA Bond Fund

PPS Managed Fund

PSG Diversified Income Fund

PSG Global Flexible Feeder Fund

Saffron BCI Active Bond Fund

Salvo Prime Dynamic Flexible Fund

Sesfikile BCI Global Property Fund

Southern Charter BCI Balanced Fund of Funds

Stanlib Multi-Manager Real Return Fund

Sygnia FANG.AI Equity Fund

Terebinth SCI Enhanced Income Fund

Thyme Wealth IP Multi Asset Income Fund

Visio BCI Unconstrained Fixed Interest Fund

PERSONAL FINANCE

