Raging Bull Awards: all the nominated funds

It's that time of the year when the annual Raging Bull Awards will take place at CTICC, Cape Town on March 11.
The awards recognise the best actively managed unit trust funds on straight performance over three years and on risk-adjusted performance over five years to the end of 2023.
The awards include the top South African and offshore management companies.
The event is hosted by “Personal Finance”, and sponsors for this year’s award ceremony include the JSE. ProfileData supplies the data on which the awards are determined.
Below are all the funds nominated for either a Raging Bull Certificate or a Raging Bull Trophy for performance to the end of last year.
Here is the list of all the nominated funds domestic and offshore.
Straight performance over three years
10X Moderate Fund
Allan Gray Africa Bond Fund
Aylett Balanced Prescient Fund
BCI Flexible Fund
Blue Quadrant Worldwide Flexible Prescient Fund
Chiron Realfin Multi Asset Flexible Fund
Colourfield BCI Income Fund
Contrarius Global Equity Fund
Coronation Global Strategic USD Income Fund
Coronation Resources Fund
Coronation Smaller Companies Fund
Discovery Global Value Equity Feeder Fund
Dodge & Cox US Stock Fund
Fairtree Global Flexible Income Plus Fund
Fairtree Global Listed Real Estate Fund
Flagship IP Flexible Value Fund
Franklin India Fund
GraySwan SCI Moderate Fund of Funds
Investec BCI Dynamic Equity Fund
M&G Bond Fund
M&G Property Fund
Merchant West SCI Global Equity Feeder Fund
Merchant West SCI Stable P&G Fund
Nedgroup Investments Bravata Worldwide Flexible Fund
Nedgroup Investments Global Flexible Feeder Fund
Nedgroup Investments Mining & Resource Fund
Nedgroup Investments Property Fund
Ninety One Emerging Companies Fund
Ninety One Property Equity Fund
Oasis Crescent Global Property Equity Fund
Osmosis Resource Efficient European Equities Fund
Peregrine Global Real Estate Fund
Perspective Balanced Prescient Fund
Plexus Wealth BCI Property Fund
PMK Balanced Prescient Fund of Funds
Portfoliometrix BCI Dynamic Income Fund
PSG Balanced Fund
PSG Diversified Income Fund
PSG Equity Fund
PSG Flexible Fund
PSG Global Equity Feeder Fund
PSG Global Equity Sub-Fund
PSG Global Flexible Feeder Fund
PSG Investment Management Cautious Fund of Funds
PSG SA Equity Fund
PSG Stable Fund
Ranmore Global Equity Fund
Rozendal Global Prescient Feeder Fund
Saffron BCI Active Bond Fund
Sasfin BCI High Yield Fund
Schroder International Selection Fund All China Equity
SIIP India Opportunities Fund
Sanlam Investment Management Resources Fund
Sanlam Investment Management Small Cap Fund
STANLIB European Equity Fund
STANLIB Offshore America Fund
T Rowe Price European Equity Fund
Taquanta Stable Income FR Fund
Truffle SCI Income Plus Fund
VAM US Large Cap Growth Fund
Visio BCI Unconstrained Fixed Interest Fund
Risk-adjusted performance over five years
Absa Global Core Equity Feeder Fund
Absa Property Equity Fund
Allan Gray-Orbis Global Balanced Feeder Fund
Allan Gray-Orbis Global Optimal Fund of Funds
Amplify SCI Wealth Protector Fund
Aylett Balanced Prescient Fund
Bateleur Flexible Prescient Fund
BCI Flexible Fund
Blue Quadrant Worldwide Flexible Prescient Fund
Catalyst SCI Global Real Estate Feeder Fund
Centaur BCI Flexible Fund
Corion Prime Stable Fund
Coronation Global Capital Plus [ZAR] Feeder Fund
Coronation Global Capital Plus Fund
Denker SCI Balanced Fund
Fairtree ALBI Plus Prescient Fund
Fairtree Global Equity Prescient Feeder Fund
Fairtree Select Equity Prescient Fund
FG SCI Saturn Moderate Funds of Funds
Global Marathon IP Fund
GraySwan SCI Cautious Fund of Funds
Gryphon Global Equity Fund
Guinness Multi-Asset Balanced Fund
Harvard House BCI Property Fund
Investec BCI Dynamic Equity Fund
M&G Global Balanced Feeder Fund
Matrix SCI Stable Income Fund
Merchant West SCI Value Fund
Nedgroup Investments Bravata Worldwide Flexible Fund
Nedgroup Investments Core Global Feeder Fund
Nedgroup Investments Global Flexible Feeder Fund
Ninety One Global Multi-Asset Income Feeder Fund
Oakhaven Core Income FR Fund
Oasis Crescent International Property Equity Feeder Fund
Platinum Global Managed Fund
Plexus Wealth BCI Property Fund
Portfoliometrix BCI SA Bond Fund
PPS Managed Fund
PSG Diversified Income Fund
PSG Global Flexible Feeder Fund
Saffron BCI Active Bond Fund
Salvo Prime Dynamic Flexible Fund
Sesfikile BCI Global Property Fund
Southern Charter BCI Balanced Fund of Funds
Stanlib Multi-Manager Real Return Fund
Sygnia FANG.AI Equity Fund
Terebinth SCI Enhanced Income Fund
Thyme Wealth IP Multi Asset Income Fund
Visio BCI Unconstrained Fixed Interest Fund
PERSONAL FINANCE