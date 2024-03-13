The annual Raging Bull Awards gala dinner, was held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on Monday, March 11. Personal Finance would like to congratulate all the winners. Well done!
RAGING BULL CERTIFICATE AND AWARD WINNERS
(for results to December 31, 2023)
RAGING BULL CERTIFICATES
Straight performance over three years
DOMESTIC FUNDS
Best South African Equity Resources Fund
Coronation Resources Fund
Best South African Equity Mid- and Small-Cap Fund
Sanlam Investment Management Small Cap Fund
Best South African Multi-Asset Flexible Fund
Flagship IP Flexible Value Fund
Best South African Multi-Asset Low Equity Fund
Merchant West SCI Stable P&G Fund
Best South African Multi-Asset Medium Equity Fund
GraySwan SCI Moderate Fund of Funds
Best South African Multi-Asset High Equity Fund
PSG Balanced Fund
Best South African Multi-Asset Income Fund
PSG Diversified Income Fund
Best South African Interest-Bearing Short-Term Fund
Truffle SCI Income Plus Fund
Best South African Interest-Bearing Variable-Term Fund
Saffron BCI Active Bond Fund
Best South African Real Estate Fund
M&G Property Fund
SA-DOMICILED GLOBAL AND WORLDWIDE FUNDS
Best (SA-Domiciled) Global Multi-Asset Flexible Fund
PSG Global Flexible Feeder Fund
Best (SA-Domiciled) Worldwide Multi-Asset Flexible Fund
Blue Quadrant Worldwide Flexible Prescient Fund
OFFSHORE FUNDS
Best (FSCA-Approved) Offshore Europe Equity Fund
Osmosis Resource Efficient European Equities Fund
Best (FSCA-Approved) Offshore United States Equity Fund
Dodge & Cox US Stock Fund
Best (FSCA-Approved) Offshore Far East Equity Fund
Franklin India Fund
Best (FSCA-Approved) Offshore Global Fixed-interest Bond Fund
Allan Gray Africa Bond Fund
Best (FSCA-Approved) Offshore Global Real Estate Fund
Oasis Crescent Global Property Equity Fund
Risk-adjusted performance over five years
DOMESTIC FUNDS
Best South African Multi-Asset Low Equity Fund on a Risk-Adjusted Basis
Amplify SCI Wealth Protector Fund
Best South African Multi-Asset Medium Equity Fund on a Risk-Adjusted Basis
Southern Charter BCI Balanced Fund of Funds
Best South African Multi-Asset High Equity Fund on a Risk-Adjusted Basis
Aylett Balanced Prescient Fund
Best South African Multi-Asset Income Fund on a Risk-Adjusted Basis
Thyme Wealth IP Multi-Asset Income Fund
Best South African Interest-Bearing Short-Term Fund on a Risk-Adjusted Basis
Oakhaven Core Income FR Fund
Best South African Interest-Bearing Variable-Term Fund on a Risk-Adjusted Basis
Saffron BCI Active Bond Fund
Best South African Real Estate Fund on a Risk-Adjusted Basis
Harvard House BCI Property Fund
SA-DOMICILED GLOBAL AND WORLDWIDE FUNDS
Best (SA-Domiciled) Global Equity General Fund on a Risk-Adjusted Basis
Fairtree Global Equity Prescient Feeder Fund
Best (SA-Domiciled) Global Multi-Asset Low Equity Fund on a Risk-Adjusted Basis
Coronation Global Capital Plus [ZAR] Feeder Fund
Best (SA-Domiciled) Global Multi-Asset High Equity Fund on a Risk-Adjusted Basis
Allan Gray-Orbis Global Balanced Feeder Fund
Best (SA-Domiciled) Global Multi-Asset Flexible Fund on a Risk-Adjusted Basis
Global Marathon IP Fund
Best (SA-Domiciled) Global Real Estate Fund on a Risk-Adjusted Basis
Oasis Crescent International Property Equity Feeder Fund
Best (SA-Domiciled) Worldwide Multi-Asset Flexible Fund on a Risk-Adjusted Basis
Blue Quadrant Worldwide Flexible Prescient Fund
RAGING BULL AWARDS
Straight performance over three years
Best South African Equity General Fund
Investec BCI Dynamic Equity Fund
Best South African Interest-Bearing Fund
PSG Diversified Income Fund
Best (SA-Domiciled) Global Equity General Fund
PSG Global Equity Feeder Fund
Best (FSCA-Approved) Offshore Global Equity Fund
Contrarius Global Equity Fund
Risk-adjusted performance over five years
Best South African Equity General Fund on a Risk-Adjusted Basis
Investec BCI Dynamic Equity Fund
Best South African Multi-Asset Equity Fund on a Risk-Adjusted Basis
Aylett Balanced Prescient Fund
Best South African Multi-Asset Flexible Fund on a Risk-Adjusted Basis
Salvo Prime Dynamic Flexible Fund
Best (FSCA-Approved) Offshore Global Asset Allocation Fund on a Risk-Adjusted Basis
Coronation Global Capital Plus Fund
MANAGER OF THE YEAR AWARDS
Offshore Manager of the Year
Orbis Investment Management
South African Manager of the Year – 3rd Place
Boutique Collective Investments
South African Manager of the Year – 2nd Place
PSG Asset Management
South African Manager of the Year
Fairtree Asset Management
