Wednesday, March 13, 2024

Raging Bull certificate and award winners

Published 54m ago

Share

The annual Raging Bull Awards gala dinner, was held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on Monday, March 11. Personal Finance would like to congratulate all the winners. Well done!

RAGING BULL CERTIFICATE AND AWARD WINNERS

(for results to December 31, 2023)

RAGING BULL CERTIFICATES

Straight performance over three years

DOMESTIC FUNDS

Best South African Equity Resources Fund

Coronation Resources Fund

Best South African Equity Mid- and Small-Cap Fund

Sanlam Investment Management Small Cap Fund

Best South African Multi-Asset Flexible Fund

Flagship IP Flexible Value Fund

Best South African Multi-Asset Low Equity Fund

Merchant West SCI Stable P&G Fund

Best South African Multi-Asset Medium Equity Fund

GraySwan SCI Moderate Fund of Funds

Best South African Multi-Asset High Equity Fund

PSG Balanced Fund

Best South African Multi-Asset Income Fund

PSG Diversified Income Fund

Best South African Interest-Bearing Short-Term Fund

Truffle SCI Income Plus Fund

Best South African Interest-Bearing Variable-Term Fund

Saffron BCI Active Bond Fund

Best South African Real Estate Fund

M&G Property Fund

SA-DOMICILED GLOBAL AND WORLDWIDE FUNDS

Best (SA-Domiciled) Global Multi-Asset Flexible Fund

PSG Global Flexible Feeder Fund

Best (SA-Domiciled) Worldwide Multi-Asset Flexible Fund

Blue Quadrant Worldwide Flexible Prescient Fund

OFFSHORE FUNDS

Best (FSCA-Approved) Offshore Europe Equity Fund

Osmosis Resource Efficient European Equities Fund

Best (FSCA-Approved) Offshore United States Equity Fund

Dodge & Cox US Stock Fund

Best (FSCA-Approved) Offshore Far East Equity Fund

Franklin India Fund

Best (FSCA-Approved) Offshore Global Fixed-interest Bond Fund

Allan Gray Africa Bond Fund

Best (FSCA-Approved) Offshore Global Real Estate Fund

Oasis Crescent Global Property Equity Fund

Risk-adjusted performance over five years

DOMESTIC FUNDS

Best South African Multi-Asset Low Equity Fund on a Risk-Adjusted Basis

Amplify SCI Wealth Protector Fund

Best South African Multi-Asset Medium Equity Fund on a Risk-Adjusted Basis

Southern Charter BCI Balanced Fund of Funds

Best South African Multi-Asset High Equity Fund on a Risk-Adjusted Basis

Aylett Balanced Prescient Fund

Best South African Multi-Asset Income Fund on a Risk-Adjusted Basis

Thyme Wealth IP Multi-Asset Income Fund

Best South African Interest-Bearing Short-Term Fund on a Risk-Adjusted Basis

Oakhaven Core Income FR Fund

Best South African Interest-Bearing Variable-Term Fund on a Risk-Adjusted Basis

Saffron BCI Active Bond Fund

Best South African Real Estate Fund on a Risk-Adjusted Basis

Harvard House BCI Property Fund

SA-DOMICILED GLOBAL AND WORLDWIDE FUNDS

Best (SA-Domiciled) Global Equity General Fund on a Risk-Adjusted Basis

Fairtree Global Equity Prescient Feeder Fund

Best (SA-Domiciled) Global Multi-Asset Low Equity Fund on a Risk-Adjusted Basis

Coronation Global Capital Plus [ZAR] Feeder Fund

Best (SA-Domiciled) Global Multi-Asset High Equity Fund on a Risk-Adjusted Basis

Allan Gray-Orbis Global Balanced Feeder Fund

Best (SA-Domiciled) Global Multi-Asset Flexible Fund on a Risk-Adjusted Basis

Global Marathon IP Fund

Best (SA-Domiciled) Global Real Estate Fund on a Risk-Adjusted Basis

Oasis Crescent International Property Equity Feeder Fund

Best (SA-Domiciled) Worldwide Multi-Asset Flexible Fund on a Risk-Adjusted Basis

Blue Quadrant Worldwide Flexible Prescient Fund

RAGING BULL AWARDS

Straight performance over three years

Best South African Equity General Fund

Investec BCI Dynamic Equity Fund

Best South African Interest-Bearing Fund

PSG Diversified Income Fund

Best (SA-Domiciled) Global Equity General Fund

PSG Global Equity Feeder Fund

Best (FSCA-Approved) Offshore Global Equity Fund

Contrarius Global Equity Fund

Risk-adjusted performance over five years

Best South African Equity General Fund on a Risk-Adjusted Basis

Investec BCI Dynamic Equity Fund

Best South African Multi-Asset Equity Fund on a Risk-Adjusted Basis

Aylett Balanced Prescient Fund

Best South African Multi-Asset Flexible Fund on a Risk-Adjusted Basis

Salvo Prime Dynamic Flexible Fund

Best (FSCA-Approved) Offshore Global Asset Allocation Fund on a Risk-Adjusted Basis

Coronation Global Capital Plus Fund

MANAGER OF THE YEAR AWARDS

Offshore Manager of the Year

Orbis Investment Management

South African Manager of the Year – 3rd Place

Boutique Collective Investments

South African Manager of the Year – 2nd Place

PSG Asset Management

South African Manager of the Year

Fairtree Asset Management

PERSONAL FINANCE

