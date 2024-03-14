Rethinking and transforming your money and emotions

The relationship with money is shaped from an early age. Growing up in a household filled with material comforts can lead to taking money for granted, while growing up with shortage can strain a negative money mindset.

However, regardless of our upbringing, the decisions we make as adults often stem from our underlying beliefs about money.

To change our financial situation, we must first change our mindset about money. Financial struggles and anxiety reflect not just the circumstances, but also our innate human tendencies to seek pleasure and avoid pain.

When it comes to discussing financial matters with family, I suggest sharing age-appropriate truths with children. Teaching them the difference between needs and wants early on can foster a healthier attitude towards spending in the future.