SA’s wealthy are leaving ‒ here’s where they are going

Wealthy South Africans are leaving the country, and there doesn’t seem to be any stopping the trend. The numbers suggest one in every five high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) has sought greener pastures over the past decade, with around 1 500 heading for the exit in 2022 alone. Why are they going? And where are they going? Coreen van der Merwe, a director at Sovereign Trust SA, says there’s been a sharp uptick in interest in destinations such as Singapore, Canada, Australia and Malta, which all offer various options for relocation, are highly diversified economies and are supportive environments in which to do business.

Other popular emigration destinations include the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Israel, Monaco, New Zealand, Portugal, Switzerland and the United Arab Emirates. “HNWIs are actively focused on the flexibility that a foreign or second citizenship brings. The main reason that they apply for a second residence or citizenship is to ensure freedom of global mobility and access, as well as security and wealth protection for their families in the long term,” says Van der Merwe. Apart from providing a secure second option, moving abroad offers a range of benefits, including the ability to travel internationally without visa restrictions; providing better healthcare, education and career prospects; offering a comfortable, convenient and tax efficient location to retire; greater tax efficiency; wealth management; and estate planning.