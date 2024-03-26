Taxpayers called to settle tax payments with Sars this week

As the tax revenue financial year draws to a close this week, the South African Revenue Service (Sars) has labelled March a priority month for taxpayers and traders to settle their tax and customs payments and tax and customs debt on or before the last business day of this month, which is Thursday, 28 March 2024.

Tax payments can be made via a bank, electronic funds transfer (EFT), via eFiling or the Sars MobiApp Customs payments can also be made at any Sars Customs office. It is important that taxpayers and traders perform the payment transaction during business hours to authorise their banking institutions to release the payment to Sars - a required step if the payment is made via eFiling and the MobiApp. Balance amount enquiries may be made by requesting a statement of account on eFiling or the Sars MobiApp or by SMS to SARS on 47277.

