Why I’m teaching my toddlers the money lessons I wish I’d learned

I would like to think that my only problem with money is maths. All my challenges with budgets and saving come down to cold, hard numerals.

But numbers aren’t even half of it. Money is so much more than numbers. Money is intrinsically tied to emotions, freedom, happiness, and a sense of worth and pride. Money is the wireless earphones, the barista-brewed coffee, and the schools your kids attend. Money is even, I kid you not, dropping a line like, “We keep losing champagne glasses, so for our child’s 4th birthday party, we just bought a hundred. It’s easier this way!”

As I teach my toddler about budgeting, I face a dilemma. Should I say, “We can’t afford that!” when she wants her favourite crackers, yoghurt, and cheese puffs at Woolies? Or should I explain saving by saying, “That’s not in our budget for today, but we can get them next time!” even though we don’t have a budget and every shopping trip is filled with anxiety? At least, that’s my take. I know some people have real budgets that they follow. Like, in a spreadsheet, maybe?

My understanding of money was warped by my parents’ divorce. They pleaded poverty when it came to school fees, but somehow had money for home renovations and CDs from Look ‘n Listen. I never saw their financial struggles affect their shopping habits, so I grew up unaware that being broke should influence your spending in real life. Once, I spent my last few hundred Rand on a massage with my boyfriend. The “good feeling” of gifting a massage seemed more important than the cold, hard reality of shopping for food.