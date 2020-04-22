FSCA takes action against Leon Goosen Insurance Brokers

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) has taken several enforcement actions against Leon Goosen Versekeringsmakelaars CC (LGV), including withdrawing its licence.

The FSCA has also imposed an administrative penalty of R1.2 million on Dian Goosen, R20 000 on Leon Goosen and debarred Leon Goosen for 10 years. The FSCA investigated LGV and Dian Goosen, after it received a complaint that Dian Goosen advised clients to deposit funds into his own trading account at SBG Securities (Pty) Ltd and failed to invest such funds.

The FSCA found that LGV did not ensure that its representatives complied with fit and proper requirements and other applicable legislation. The FSCA also found that Leon Goosen was not able to maintain the operational ability to fulfil the responsibilities imposed by the FAIS Act on LGV.

The entity therefore no longer meets the fit and proper requirements. In addition, the FSCA also found Dian Goosen had rendered financial services in respect of securities (shares) while he was not authorised to do so.

He had rendered financial services dishonestly and misappropriated client funds.