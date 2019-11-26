When we’re having holiday fun in the sun, it's easy to allow spending to get out of hand. As a result, we often get back from a break and are instantly stressed about how we will make it to payday.
The situation is even worse if you’ve loaded your credit card with holiday splurge purchases and now have that added amount to pay off.
It’s far better to invest a little time in planning and budgeting ahead of the holidays, says Justmoney Commercial Manger, Sarah Nicholson. This way you know that you’re in control of your spending, and can relax and make the most of your precious time with friends and family.
Drawing up a holiday budget and sticking to it is best tackled in several stages:
· Plan ahead: Start by listing all your expected holiday expenses;