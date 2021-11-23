Here are tips to ensure that you spend an insurance payout wisely

THERE have been many instances where people have received large sums of money from an insurance payout and have blown it all unwisely.

The TV series I Blew It shows a few examples of this and many have experienced this first-hand or seen family and friends go through the same. When there is little to no financial literacy, the chances of bankrolling a few good times and leaving nothing for later is probably higher than investing in life, disability, or critical illness insurance payouts wisely.

While television series of this kind provide a kind of self-deprecating mirth at how easy it is to lose R20 million in just a few months, it’s also easy to sense that money lulls people into a sense of invincibility that cannot be further from the truth. According to research by a psychological support group, money doesn’t give or create real security in our lives. Rather, it provides feelings of validation, power, and control – a false sense of control that we have for the short time we can wield all the money we never had.

The best thing to do when you receive a lump sum in insurance payouts is to hold onto it before making any significant financial decisions, such as selling your home and buying a yacht.