How imposter syndrome can hurt your finances

Impostor syndrome is a phenomenon that manifests when people feel like frauds even if they are actually very capable. While research shows that one out of every five people experience this in their work or academic life, many don’t know that this destructive phenomenon is actually even more prevalent in many peoples’ financial lives. As Ernest Zamisa, Financial Adviser at Momentum explains, this is when people start to believe that their financial position will never improve, or that they are not ‘money-minded’. “A lot of the time, you can get into the mindset that your past financial mistakes cannot be fixed, or that the financial world is too complicated for you to get your head around. As a result, people often start avoiding their money instead of facing and fixing issues head-on.”

He adds that these feelings are particularly common among women. “The fear that an individual somehow does not deserve to improve their financial position can make it much more difficult to their own decisions. This is probably the easiest way for people to get stuck in a pattern of living month-to-month and not saving.” However, a solution exists, according to Zamisa. “The most important step is to break the pattern by asking for help. Reaching out to a trusted financial adviser and asking questions about their own financial paths can already be very enlightening. Advisers are able to provide sound financial advice that will help one to make informed decisions about their money - so they can achieve their dreams and goals. Whether you’re moving up the corporate ladder or planning your retirement, having a certified financial planner you can rely on can help you overcome this fear of not being capable, or fear of the unknown.” For those suffering from imposter syndrome when it comes to their finances, he has some financial tips that he can offer. Zamisa points out that while these steps are incredibly simple, they do in fact help to combat financial impostor syndrome as your financial position improves over time: