The first Monday in December is reportedly the peak day for retailers to handle Black Friday returns, as buyer’s remorse sets in. Reports show that returns on this day can be 79% higher than any other random Monday in the year.
According to Nathalie Schooling, CEO of customer experience specialists, nlighten, consumers are prepared to spend big on Black Friday. For many it marks the start of their Christmas shopping. For others, they have been deliberately putting off upgrading or replacing items like electronics or appliances so they can grab a Black Friday bargain.
“The pressure to “snap it up” and the increased sense of urgency and FOMO means consumers purse strings may well and truly be wide open, despite intentions to save money and get the best deals. On the day, consumers are prepared to hit “buy” on a deal for big-ticket purchases without their usual consideration and careful comparison,” says Schooling.
She advises consumers to think of Black Friday as ‘planned’ impulse buying and warns against being sucked into the shiniest deals or fanciest advertising. “It’s easy to get swept up in the buzz. All the bargain hunting might feel great at the time, but it can quickly translate to buyer’s remorse once purchases are out of their packaging. Being prepared, keeping your options open, and having a handle on T&C’s and return policies can help with a smooth customer journey.”
Below Schooling offers insights and tips on how consumers can take control of their customer experience and bag the best deals this Black Friday.