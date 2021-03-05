How to side hustle your way into 2021

The Covid-19 pandemic has shown that life can drastically change in the blink of an eye. As such, it makes sense that you have a financial safety-blanket so that you can weather whatever life throws your way. A great way to cover yourself during this time would be to start your own side hustle. This would not only be a great way to earn extra income but it can also be the key to making ends meet, buying all the essentials you need for the month, saving, or even breaking free from your day job. Here are a few steps you should follow when starting your own side hustle: Step #1 Take a look at your financial situation Set aside a day where you ask yourself tough questions about your finances. Review how much money is coming in, how much you have in the bank, and how much is going out every month. You then have to decide how much money you are willing to put into your new business venture. Once you have made all the calculations and answered all the hard questions, put a plan in place and start working on it. Step #2 Take the time to put everything together

Isn’t it odd how people will say they’re “so busy,” but then they find the time to binge-watch six hours of Netflix shows? Schedule time for your side hustle. Block off time on your calendar and treat it like any other appointment. Making time for your passion project will energize you when you have to return to the daily grind.

Step #3 Identify your goals

It’s commendable to dream big. But when it comes to actually making your side hustle a success, you will get absolutely nowhere with no goals in place. In order to make things happen, you need to start with very small, incremental goals. After bringing on one satisfied customer for your new side business, it's time to get your second. Then your third, fourth, fifth and so on.

Step #4 Start small and don’t invest right away

Once you have singled out the trade you want to pursue and put a plan in place, the next thing is that you should identify all the equipment you will need to kickstart your business. If finances are tight, before you go on a shopping spree and buy all the things you need, give some thought to trying something different.

No matter the reason for making a little money on the side, there are a few simple principles you can follow to increase your chances of success. Once you’ve found an idea that’s a good fit for you, start small and make your project a priority.

PERSONAL FINANCE