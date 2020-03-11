Is your social media profile harming your job prospects?

Social media has become an integral part of our lives. This leisurely pastime has gradually moved from being a carefree, social networking space into a measure of one’s character. How and what you use your social networking sites for could have serious implications for your career.



Over time, prospective employers and recruiters have started seeking the aid of social media to assess, screen and evaluate prospective employees.

You don't want to underestimate the power of your social media profiles. Almost 50% of recruiters say they will check on your social media profile before offering you a job. Social media sites such as Facebook and Twitter have integrated the professional into their overly social and personal apps, making social networks more than just a place where one can be unfiltered, provocative and nonchalant. Now you can engage in critical discussions as well as seek and receive useful in-formation with the opportunity to create networks with professionals, companies and recruitment specialists.

For many job seekers, their social media profiles may be standing in the way of them getting ahead in their quest to find and retain employment. Making sure that social media works for you and not against you is incredibly important, particularly for graduates and students who are constantly engaging in the digital world.

There are several common social media mistakes that many people make: