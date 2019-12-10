Eskom has announced stage six load shedding across South Africa, which means prolonged hours of darkness.
When the load shedding stages increases, so does the frequency of the rotational power cuts, which has a replica impact in increased risk of damage to sensitive electronic items due to power surges, fires and crime as a result of security systems not operating properly. Marius Steyn, Personal Lines Underwriting Manager, says South Africans need to mitigate the damages caused by load shedding by being prepared prior to power going off.
“The reality is, load shedding has an immense impact on consumers and businesses alike – who must cope with the damage to appliances brought on by power surges or risk loss through theft, burglary as a result of faulty security measure,” said Steyn.
Steyn cautions consumers and provides things to consider mitigating risks that may be caused by power cuts:
Ensure that your alarm system is in a working condition and the back-up battery is fully functional to provide power to the system in the event of load shedding.