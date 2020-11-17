Lockdown has positive impact on South Africans’ values, habits

Many South Africans have turned a stormy 2020 in their favour, according to a recent online survey commissioned by Sanlam and completed by more than 5 000 people of all ages and walks of life.

More than nine out of 10 (93%) respondents said they’d learnt valuable lessons this year that they did not want to forget. These included not taking anything for granted (78%), the importance of saving for a rainy day (67%), and the recognition that we are stronger and more resilient than we tend to think (59%).

In addition, 83% of respondents indicated they had picked up some new, positive habits during the lockdown and just more than half (53%) had successfully broken at least one bad habit. The top five lifestyle changes that respondents want to hold on to include:

Spending more quality time with family (69%).

Spending more time in the comfort of their homes (54%).

Prioritising self-care and time for personal growth and development (54%).

Getting a better handle on their finances and sticking to a budget (53%).

Creating healthy boundaries (53%).

“These results show us just how resilient we are as South Africans. A nation that hasn’t let the challenges and curveballs 2020 has thrown our way get the better of us, but instead let them make us better,” said Sanlam’s chief executive of brand, Sydney Mbhele.

This was further demonstrated by the fact that 90% of respondents said they had used their time in lockdown to improve or learn new skills. Topping the list was cooking or baking, with 63% honing their culinary skills; 30% chose to exercise their creative talents in photography, painting, drawing or writing; and 18% completed a course online.