Making life safer for seniors: Top home safety tips for seniors

As lifespans lengthen, a growing number of over-50s are now opting to stay on in their own homes or live with family instead of moving to units specifically designed for senior citizens.

However, says Berry Everitt, CEO of the Chas Everitt International property group, even the most active and healthy of them need to take precautions to avoid household accidents and minimize the risk of injury.

“They also need to be realistic about some loss of mobility and dexterity as they move into their 60s and beyond, and with that in mind, go through their homes room-by-room to identify and eliminate potential problems.”

Writing in the Property Signposts newsletter, he says that starting in the bathroom, which is the place where most in-home falls and injuries occur, the minimum suggested safety precautions are non-skid rubber mats or strips fixed to the base of the bath and a sturdy handrail in the shower.

“Then in the kitchen, all taps, electrical sockets and appliance controls should be within easy reach; flammables should not be kept near the stove and countertops and cupboards should be at a convenient height for the seniors in the household.”