Metropolitan launches campaign to equip consumers to level up their financial game

IN AN effort to equip consumers with knowledge and tools to better manage their financial matters, Financial services Metropolitan has launched the #WeStart 2020 stronger. The campaign aims to reduce the anxiety associated with money so that consumers can level up their financial game and start the year stronger.

The campaign includes a three-episode content series that is being flighted on Metropolitan's website and social media platforms. The series features real customers who talk about their financial journey. Metropolitan's chief marketing officer Tlalane Ntuli said: “We are excited to continue with the We Start Stronger campaign in 2022. For the campaign this year, we place the spotlight on some of our customers’ pain points and included a series that will provide information to assist consumers to overcome some of the typical financial and insurance pain points they have, by providing them with answers to questions that they might be afraid to ask. "We believe that there is bravery in asking for help when things get too much. There is no shame in admitting that you don’t know enough about finances or admitting you have misunderstood finances in the past. We want to show that it can be fixed. Knowing how to manage your money better will translate to a more confident mindset where you worry less and make better choices – as the saying goes when we know better, we do better,” Ntuli said.

The series will offer three topics for consumers to watch. One topic would be on premium deductions and debit orders, the other would be on the claim process, and the last topic would be on sum assured amounts. "The information is curated in a way that is not intimidating to consumers but rather relatable, welcoming, and featuring people who also understand the struggle and want to have a better 2022 financially," the company said. Financial consumer journalist Gerald Mwandiambira, social media content creator Kay Radebe and Metropolitan complaints manager Sinazo Kalako feature on the series. The guests who would be sharing their stories would be hosted by TV personality Nomsa Buthelezi-Shezi, and Chef Lentswe Bhengu would provide the meals while he also shares his financial knowledge in each episode.