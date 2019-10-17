Steve van Wyk from Seeff Centurion said that it is quite easy to get side-tracked by financing and transferring issues when buying a property.
"Therefor it is essential to address the factors below long before the actual buying process starts and to ensure that they are properly covered and that no surprises await you once the transaction has gone through," said van Wyk
Questions to ask:
1. Ask the agent for a CMA (Comparative Market Analysis) of the property and ask the agent to explain how the value of the property was determined.
2. Ask the agent about patent defects. Did the seller disclose everything? Make sure that everything is specified in the sales agreement.