Netflix on Tuesday announced that it will be hiking up its prices for 2019. This was the largest hike in its history.





The video-streaming juggernaut will increase its prices by as much as 13 to 18 percent in the United States.





The good news is that South Africans will not experience an increase in this new price hike.





"Price increases are specific to each country and the US increase does not influence or indicate a price change in South Africa," according to Netflix.



