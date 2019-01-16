Netflix on Tuesday announced that it will be hiking up its prices for 2019. This was the largest hike in its history.
The video-streaming juggernaut will increase its prices by as much as 13 to 18 percent in the United States.
The good news is that South Africans will not experience an increase in this new price hike.
"Price increases are specific to each country and the US increase does not influence or indicate a price change in South Africa," according to Netflix.
A Netflix spokesperson said that the new prices will allow Netflix to “continue investing in great entertainment and improving the overall Netflix experience for the benefit of our members.”
So how much is this new increase?
The basic plan was priced at $7.99 and will now cost $8.99.
The standard plan was priced at $10.99 and will now cost $12.99. (Allows users to stream content on two devices)
The premium package was priced at $14 will now cost $16. (Allows users to stream content on four devices)
South Africans Netflix prices:
Competitors
But what do other streaming services cost us?
HBO NOW cost $15 (R205) per month.
Showmax costs R99 per month but if you are a DSTV subscriber you pay less. DStv Premium subscribers get Showmax for free, as it is included in the price. DStv Compact and Compact Plus subscribers pay R49 for a full Showmax subscription.
Amazon Prime costs $5.99 (R81) per month but it should be noted that their show selections are limited.
