JOHANNESBURG – Most of us don’t like to think about death, let alone discuss it with loved ones. This has major implications, such as the fact that more than 60 percent of South Africans don’t have wills.

Sanlam’s Conversations with Yourself campaign is a thought-provoking discussion around one big idea: What would you ask if you could have a conversation with yourself at varying ages and life stages?

Karen Bongers, the development actuary at Sanlam Individual Life, says: “I think it’s very pertinent to the topic of death, because you need to ask yourself the tricky questions before you can bring these up with your loved ones.” For more, go to the Personal Finance webpage, www.iol.co.za/personal-finance, and click on “How to talk about death when you don’t really want to”.

