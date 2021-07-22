SA car payment defaults rise - 7 tips to survive and sell if needed

According to Experian’s Q1 Consumer Default Index or CDI for 2021, 23.7 million consumers - with credit cards, personal loans, car loans, home loans and retail loans - have a total of R1.9 trillion in outstanding debt. The index shows that while home loans and retail loans have shown an improvement, car loans have deteriorated by a substantial margin, from 3.67% in March 2020 to 4.10% in March 2021. “Reports by TransUnion and National Debt Advisors have echoed these findings and despite the lockdown relief measures put in place by banks to assist cash-strapped borrowers, car repossessions are rising,” notes Marc Friedman, CEO of Weelee.co.za.

“Covid-19’s third wave is putting South Africans under even more pressure. To avoid a repossession, cash-strapped vehicle owners need to react promptly and be wise in weighing up the various options available to them.” Friedman suggests South Africans to not wait until it’s a crisis: “If you think that you might struggle with fulfilling your car instalment obligations, be proactive and start making a plan now.” Here are a few tips for car owners to survive these turbulent times: