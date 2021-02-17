SA lifts long term prohibition on Loop Structures

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) issued Exchange Control Circular No. 1/2021 to lift the restriction on the so-called ‘loop structure’ in order to encourage inward investments into South Africa. The reform was effective as 1 January 2021 and applies to private individuals and companies, including private equity funds, that are tax resident in South Africa.

A loop structure is broadly any arrangement under which a South African resident invests in an offshore vehicle which, in turn, invests in South African assets. Previously such structures were permitted only in very limited instances, such as where SA residents held 40% or less of the shares in a foreign company that held interests back into SA.

This is a significant exchange control relaxation that will impact many structures for both corporates and individuals. The move was first announced by Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni in his Budget Statement last February. It was then reiterated in his Medium Term Budget Speech (MTBS) delivered last October, when he said: “Work is well advanced to modernise the cross-border flows management regime to support South Africa’s growth as an investment and financial hub for Africa.”

The end of the loop structuring prohibition will allow South African residents increased offshore planning opportunities and investment flexibility, said Sovereign Trust (SA) Managing Director Richard Neal.

An explanatory note to the MTBS stated: “The full ‘loop structure’ restriction has been lifted to encourage inward investments into South Africa, subject to reporting to Financial Surveillance Department of the SARB as and when the transaction is finalised. This reform will be effective from 1 January 2021 for companies, including private equity funds, provided that the entity is a tax resident in South Africa.”