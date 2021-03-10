Tips on what to do if your house or vehicle is damaged by wet weather

Whereas Cape Town gets most of its rainfall over the winter months, Mother Nature can surprise citizens with the odd late summer rainfall. The National Weather Service is predicting the city will record its first proper rainfall of the year with a cold front to hit tomorrow, Wednesday.

While this is good news for Cape Town’s dam levels, Marius Steyn, Personal Lines Underwriting at Santam, says wet weather warnings should prompt people to check their insurance is up to date. “The typical things that people claim for are water damage to buildings, e.g. walls, ceilings, carpets, laminated or wooden flooring and built-in cupboards; wind damage to roofs, facia boards, and gutters; and flooding of buildings. Often consumers don’t know what to do when their goods or property is affected or damaged.

The claims process varies depending on the insurer. Below, Santam provides four common tips to keep in mind when starting a claim process:

Know your rights and responsibilities by reviewing your insurance policy

Check whether your policy covers the damage you’re dealing with