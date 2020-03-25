What are your UIF benefits during the Covid-19 crisis

In the wake of the announcement of the national shutdown, the Minister of Employment and Labour has announced the introduction of measures in response to Corona virus (Covid-19) and its impact on UIF contributors. There has also been the establishment of a Rapid Response Teams to be deployed to each province to assist companies with processing of claims in cases where they have retrenchments of more than 50 employees.

The Unemployment Insurance Fund will compensate affected workers through its existing Illness and Reduced Work Time benefits.

The Department has published a ‘easy aid for Corona benefits’ guide. The corona benefits, as with all UIF benefits are only applicable to employers who are registered with UIF and make monthly contributions as required.

In accordance with the “Easy-Aid for Corona” Guide for employer issued by the Department, in the event an employer decides as a direct result of the current Covid-19 pandemic to close their business for a period and send employees home, then the reduced work time benefit may be applied for. As part of the application for the benefit, a letter from the employer confirming the company shutdown or employee’s “temporary lay-off” due to the Corona Virus must be included. The maximum benefit will be paid as per the benefit structure if the employer makes zero payment to the employee during the shutdown period. However, if payment is made during the shutdown period, then the benefit will be reduced accordingly.

Where a company opts to close for a short period, the employer is requested to inform the Department so that it can dispatch its provincial rapid response team to assist with the application and payment of this benefit type.