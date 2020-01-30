Benjamin Franklin once said that in this world, nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes.
While we've all heard this quote on numerous occasions, clients often fail to consider the vital steps required to ensure that the traumatic event of their death is made easier for those left behind.
When it comes to winding up an estate there are some critical steps in the process that many people don't take into account as part of their planning. We unpack these below.
Where there's a will
The first and most important step is to ensure that you have executed a valid Last Will and Testament that clearly sets out your instructions regarding the devolution of your assets upon your death to your heirs. Your Will is probably one of the most important documents you will sign during your lifetime and it is essential to ensure that your instructions are clear and concise.