The top stories in Personal Finance on Saturday April 13th:

Youth agency Students Village's latest Student Spend Report reveals that Generation Z – that younger group of millennials also known as centennials – are “switched on, conscious consumers”.

Sanlam Reality, Sanlam's loyalty programme across a range of its retail products, has been shown to be effective in improving outcomes for retirement annuity policyholders.

The local insurance industry must become more attuned to the African concept of ubuntu. This was the message in a recent determination by the Ombudsman for Long-Term Insurance, where a funeral insurance claim was rejected because the family member who died was not the biological child of the claimant.

What's the difference between car warranties, service plans and maintenance plans?

Our monthly Planning Points column by Financial Planner of the Year, Janet Hugo.

