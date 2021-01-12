4 tips to save money on your insurance this year

Did you recently make any personal changes like moving in with your partner or made some adjustments to your property. Every year, our lives change and every new year we declutter to make way for the new resolutions. Quite often we forget to declutter that dreaded, yet all-important, insurance contract.

Your contract with your short-term insurer is automatically renewed, but for most consumers it simply ‘ticks over’ without going over the finer details to check that you’re neither over or under-insured. This is all well and good, until disaster strikes.

Santam recommends ‘spring cleaning’ your insurance policy may even help you save some money in the long run. Marius Neethling, Personal Lines Underwriting Manager at Santam gives the below four tips on how you can clean up your insurance policy to help you save some money in the long run.

1. Adjust the amount you’re insured for: The main reason for reviewing your policy is to make sure that you are insured for the right amount – this is what insurers call the ‘sum insured or limit of indemnity’. Over the course of the past year, you may have bought a brand new bicycle and a couple of other items, all of which means you will have needed to adjust the contents of your home insurance cover.

2. Underinsurance: This may sound obvious, but, with the exception of motor insurance (see below), the value of the goods insured should equal what it would cost to replace them today, not the original purchase price. Very often we find that goods remain insured for their original value – for example, a leather couch bought 10 years ago would be insured for R6 000. But to replace the couch would cost R20 000 today, so you could be left very disappointed when you leave the shop with an inferior and smaller couch than the one it replaced. For this reason, insurance companies usually automatically adjust your sum insured each year so that the covered amount keeps pace with inflation, and this should be made clear in your policy document.